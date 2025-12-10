'Drop everything, focus on SIR': Yogi Adityanath's call to action for BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern directive to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and party office-bearers to prioritise the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in the state.

Chairing a meeting with legislators and party leaders at the Annexe auditorium here on Wednesday, the chief minister stressed that the next one month must be devoted entirely to the exercise.

In the hour-long meeting, Adityanath instructed party cadres to go door-to-door in their booths and identify who has submitted SIR forms and who has not.

He called for holding voter-awareness camps in every booth across districts and assigning senior workers specific responsibilities. The chief minister said the team must also track voter mobility, those who have shifted out and those who have moved in.

He emphasised verifying whether newly married women whose names may have been deleted from their previous address have been added to the voter list at their new homes. Similarly, names of people who have migrated to Gorakhpur for employment must be included without fail.

Adityanath directed district presidents to form teams of ten workers per booth – five men and five women – to reach out to male and female voters to ascertain the status of SIR form submission.

Addressing MLAs, he asked them to closely monitor every booth, stay in constant touch with booth-level workers, ensure proper form filling and submissions, and pay attention to notices issued during the claims-and-objections phase. Camps should be organised in rural areas with the same seriousness as cities, he added.

Referring to opposition protests against SIR, Adityanath cautioned BJP workers not to be misled.

"Do not assume that those opposing SIR are not working on the ground. Their cadres are actively engaged. BJP workers must respond with equal commitment," he said.

He urged the party to reach every single voter, ensuring that no legitimate voter is left out and no bogus names slip through. "BJP workers must be available to help every voter," he stressed.

The meeting was attended by Gorakhpur in-charge minister Swatantradev Singh, NISHAD Party national president Sanjay Nishad, BJP state vice-president and SIR in-charge Dharmendra Singh, regional president Sahajanand Rai, local MLAs, district presidents, and SIR convenors.