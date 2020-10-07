Drop in daily new coronavirus cases an encouraging sign: Health Secretary

India reported 72,049 new cases of coronavirus today, dropping from the daily highs of last month. Since it hit a single-day high of 97,894 new cases on September 17, India has reported a downward trend with 75,909 daily cases on an average, according to a Reuters tally.

"There is a continuous drop in our daily new cases, which is an encouraging sign," said health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

"There is a continuous drop in our daily new cases, which is an encouraging sign," said health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The national recovery rate has jumped past 85% today with the continuous streak of high number of recovered cases being reported in the past few weeks. The recovered cases have exceeded the new confirmed again during the past 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 67.57 lakh with 72,049 new cases in a day, while 57,44,693 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 85.02 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 1,04,555 with the novel coronavirus claiming 986 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.55%.

82,203 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases stands at 72,049. The total number of recoveries has touched 57,44,693.

The sustained high levels of recoveries have led to further widening of the gap between active and recovered cases. Recovered cases exceed the active cases (9,07,883) by more than 48 lakh (48,36,810). The recovered cases are 6.32 times the active cases ensuring that the recoveries are consistently rising.

The active caseload of the country has further slid to 13.44% of the total positive cases and is consistently declining. (With Reuters Inputs)

