Drop in sardine catch poses a risk to nutrition security

Fisheries economist Ramachandra Bhatta cites other reasons as well. “Sardines are used for multiple value addition. Firstly, it is used for producing fish meal, predominantly for feeding the shrimp farms because the sardines are a low-value fish; if the catch does not improve the commercials for fish meal, factories will also dwindle. Similarly, those companies that produce Omega 3 fatty acids need Indian oil sardines in high volumes for their production line. Sardine is a pelagic short-lived fish abundantly found in Karnataka and Kerala coasts. The decline of sardines started in 2010, although the significant decline happened after 2018. There is an inverse relationship between the increasing demand for shrimp feed and sardine fishery. Ignoring its role in nutrition security and promoting fishmeal and oil industries is an ecological disaster as 60% of the country’s fish meal units is concentrated in three coastal districts of Karnataka which has led to overfishing of sardines," Bhatta said.