Drop in spot LNG rates fire gas powered plants

Gas-fired power projects that had been idling due to high fuel prices are buzzing again, with the collapse in spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

June quarter gas consumption by power plants rose 11.7% to 104.83 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) from a year ago, shows data from the Central Electricity Authority. Imports accounted for 37.4% of overall gas consumption by power plants, compared to 35% a year ago.

“If you look at the spot prices, which are ranging from $2 to $3 per mmbtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit), a lot of consumption was going into the power sector. Going forward also, gas prices are expected to remain low. So, we are confident that all the spot volumes we procure we will be able to place it in the market," an official from Petronet LNG, country’s top gas importer, said on the condition of anonymity. As recently as a year ago, spot price of LNG was around $5.5 per mmbtu.

India has roughly 25GW of gas-fired power plants, of which 14.3 GW are stranded. The operating plants have reported an increased average PLF (plant load factor) of 28.63% in July, rising from 22.13% in January.

“The landed cost of RLNG (regasified liquefied natural gas) is much higher for plants on the east coast since all regasification capacity has been built on the west coast, but with spot prices falling, the scenario has improved," a senior executive at a private power generation company said.

He said the fall in international prices benefits plants along the west coast more, particularly those in Gujarat, where the landed cost of domestic coal is high and because Gujarat has a good gas transmission infrastructure. There may also be some coal substitution taking place as domestic or imported coal-based power plants may not be very competitive vis-a-vis spot LNG consuming power plants along the west coast.

“We expect LNG prices to remain competitive in the short and medium term and expect a significant increase in domestic gas production from deep water wells in the east coast," the executive added on the condition of anonymity.

Gas-based power plants struggle in India because of insufficient domestic gas and an unfavourable tax regime. (Domestic gas attracts value added tax at 14% compared with goods and services tax on coal at 5%.) But in June, LNG imports became competitive compared with coal, power producers say.

Gas power generators have made representations to the government to bundle gas power along with renewable energy when inviting bids for round-the-clock power. With gas power plants able to ramp up and down quickly, they can better address the intermittency of renewable energy.

“Gas-based power plants, with emissions at 25% of that of coal-based power plants, are therefore ideally placed to promote growth in renewable energy, by balancing the grid with base load requirement as well as meeting peak demand with much higher ramp up/ramp down capabilities as compared to a coal-based plant," the executive said on the condition of anonymity.

