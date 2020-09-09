Drop in spot LNG rates fire gas powered plants

“If you look at the spot prices, which are ranging from $2 to $3 per mmbtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit), a lot of consumption was going into the power sector. Going forward also, gas prices are expected to remain low. So, we are confident that all the spot volumes we procure we will be able to place it in the market," an official from Petronet LNG, country’s top gas importer, said on the condition of anonymity. As recently as a year ago, spot price of LNG was around $5.5 per mmbtu.