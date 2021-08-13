Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Drop mandatory RT-PCR clause for fully vaccinated: Tourism Ministry to states

Drop mandatory RT-PCR clause for fully vaccinated: Tourism Ministry to states

Currently, only some states like Maharashtra and Sikkim allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers without negative RT-PCR reports.
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

The ministry said that dropping the mandatory RT-PCR clause for being fully vaccinated would help build confidence among travellers and boost tourism

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tourism has urged all states to drop the provision of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors who have taken two shots of covid vaccine. The ministry said that the removal of the provision would help build confidence among travellers and boost tourism.

According to a report in PTI,  in a letter to all states, the ministry said the matter was discussed at a virtual meeting with all state and union territory Tourism department principal secretaries and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) under the chairpersonship of the Union tourism secretary on August 5.

States which allow entry to fully vaccinated without negative RT-PCR reports

Currently, only some states like Maharashtra and Sikkim allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers without negative RT-PCR reports.

States which ask for negative RT-PCR reports even if fully vaccinated

States such as West Bengal (for travellers from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai), Karnataka, Goa and Chhattisgarh still ask for negative RT-PCR reports, irrespective of double vaccination status.

India Covid-19 tally

India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

