The Centre on Friday asked the micro-blogging site Twitter to remove "manipulated media" tags affixed 'prejudicially to certain BJP leaders' tweets in recent days.

The government has asked Twitter to remove the 'manipulated media' tag as the matter is pending before law enforcement agency, and made it clear that the social media platform cannot pass judgment when the issue is under investigation.

Investigation will determine the veracity of the content and not Twitter, it has asserted while asking the microblogging platform not to interfere in the investigation process.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), wrote a strong communication to global team of Twitter registering objection on use of “Manipulated Media" tag on certain tweets by Indian politicians with reference to a toolkit created to derail government's efforts against Covid-19, ANI news agency reported.

Ministry has further stated that Twitter unilaterally chose to go ahead and designate certain tweets as 'Manipulated', pending investigation. "

Such action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter as a neutral and unbiased platform facilitating exchange of views by the users but also puts a question mark on Twitter's status as an "intermediary",

This comes in the backdrop of Twitter labelling as 'manipulated media' a tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on the alleged toolkit prepared by the Congress to target the Modi government.

Twitter says it "may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated."

Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic!

More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists & “Influencers than a soulful endeavour.

Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress:#CongressToolKitExposed pic.twitter.com/3b7c2GN0re — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 18, 2021

This week, the BJP had hit out at the Congress over an alleged toolkit of the opposition party, saying it wants to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of the coronavirus the "India strain" or the "Modi strain".

However, the Congress party had accused the BJP of propagating a "fake toolkit" to defame it.

The Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly "spreading misinformation and unrest in the society".

Their complaint alleged that the "gross misuse" of the Twitter platform by the senior functionaries of the ruling party has led to large-scale dissemination of "false information and has the potential to cause social unrest in the country", amidst the current pandemic.

