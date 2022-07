Farid Mamundzay, the ambassador of Afghanistan to India, expressed his gratitude for Droupadi Murmu's selection as the country's new leader and made comparisons between her ascent and the appalling treatment of Afghan women under the Taliban.

"Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu - A woman from a marginalized tribe takes India's highest office at a time when Afghan women face erosion of their basic rights. One million girls have been banned from secondary schools, depriving them of education and future," tweeted Mamundzay.

माननीय राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू - एक हाशिए की जनजाति की एक महिला ऐसे समय में भारत का सर्वोच्च पद लेती है जब अफगान महिलाओं को उनके मूल अधिकारों के क्षरण का सामना करना पड़ता है।



दस लाख लड़कियों को माध्यमिक विद्यालयों से शिक्षा और भविष्य से वंचित करने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।1 — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 25, 2022

Women's rights have declined in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, according to a report recently released by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). According to the research, one of the most prominent features of the de facto administration up to this point has been the deterioration of women's rights.

Before the Taliban took over, women and girls had gradually gained the right to take part in all facets of public and daily life, including education, the workforce, and other public activities. However, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, these rights have been curtailed, and in many cases, altogether eliminated.

"There is no access or entitlement to employment. They cannot participate in public and political life. Afghan women are increasingly facing the worst possible circumstances that many feared a year ago," said the Afghan envoy.

Due to a Taliban decision, girls were not allowed to return to secondary school, which prevented one generation of girls from completing the full 12 years of basic education. The elimination of specialised reporting channels, justice systems, and shelters has also restricted victims of gender-based violence's access to justice, it was said.

Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in August of last year, they have continuously increased the atrocities they commit on Afghan women while depriving them of even the most fundamental human rights.

Mamundzay applauded India's efforts to empower women and stated that the emergence of the country's new president, Droupadi Murmu, was a sign of strength, resiliency, and hope for Afghan women.

Congratulations and best wishes to Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu. Her election to #India's Presidential Office is a testimony of respect for the place of women in #India and a statement that #India belongs to all its people. — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) July 23, 2022

"Despite all this, the news of a new female President is a ray of hope, resilience and strength to the women of my country. The election of the new President in India is certainly celebrated by many Afghans, especially by Afghan women," tweeted the Afghan envoy.

Murmu is the youngest President of the country, who was born after India's independence. She is also the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest constitutional post in the country and the second woman President of India.

Congratulations to H.E. Smt #DroupadiMurmu on her election as the 15th President of India. Wishing her success as she takes up the responsibilities & challenges of the World's largest democracy. She is an inspiration to many in India, South Asia & far beyond. 🇦🇫 🇮🇳#letgirlslearn — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 22, 2022

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered her the oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

