Droupadi Murmu: Afghan envoy lauds India’s women empowerment

Droupadi Murmu: Afghan envoy lauds India’s women empowerment2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay contrasted Droupadi Murmu's ascension with the appalling treatment of Afghan women under the Taliban rule.
Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay contrasted Droupadi Murmu's ascension with the appalling treatment of Afghan women under the Taliban rule.
Farid Mamundzay, the ambassador of Afghanistan to India, expressed his gratitude for Droupadi Murmu's selection as the country's new leader and made comparisons between her ascent and the appalling treatment of Afghan women under the Taliban.
Farid Mamundzay, the ambassador of Afghanistan to India, expressed his gratitude for Droupadi Murmu's selection as the country's new leader and made comparisons between her ascent and the appalling treatment of Afghan women under the Taliban.
"Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu - A woman from a marginalized tribe takes India's highest office at a time when Afghan women face erosion of their basic rights. One million girls have been banned from secondary schools, depriving them of education and future," tweeted Mamundzay.
"Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu - A woman from a marginalized tribe takes India's highest office at a time when Afghan women face erosion of their basic rights. One million girls have been banned from secondary schools, depriving them of education and future," tweeted Mamundzay.
Women's rights have declined in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, according to a report recently released by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). According to the research, one of the most prominent features of the de facto administration up to this point has been the deterioration of women's rights.
Women's rights have declined in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, according to a report recently released by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). According to the research, one of the most prominent features of the de facto administration up to this point has been the deterioration of women's rights.
Before the Taliban took over, women and girls had gradually gained the right to take part in all facets of public and daily life, including education, the workforce, and other public activities. However, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, these rights have been curtailed, and in many cases, altogether eliminated.
Before the Taliban took over, women and girls had gradually gained the right to take part in all facets of public and daily life, including education, the workforce, and other public activities. However, since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, these rights have been curtailed, and in many cases, altogether eliminated.
"There is no access or entitlement to employment. They cannot participate in public and political life. Afghan women are increasingly facing the worst possible circumstances that many feared a year ago," said the Afghan envoy.
"There is no access or entitlement to employment. They cannot participate in public and political life. Afghan women are increasingly facing the worst possible circumstances that many feared a year ago," said the Afghan envoy.
Due to a Taliban decision, girls were not allowed to return to secondary school, which prevented one generation of girls from completing the full 12 years of basic education. The elimination of specialised reporting channels, justice systems, and shelters has also restricted victims of gender-based violence's access to justice, it was said.
Due to a Taliban decision, girls were not allowed to return to secondary school, which prevented one generation of girls from completing the full 12 years of basic education. The elimination of specialised reporting channels, justice systems, and shelters has also restricted victims of gender-based violence's access to justice, it was said.
Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in August of last year, they have continuously increased the atrocities they commit on Afghan women while depriving them of even the most fundamental human rights.
Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in August of last year, they have continuously increased the atrocities they commit on Afghan women while depriving them of even the most fundamental human rights.
Mamundzay applauded India's efforts to empower women and stated that the emergence of the country's new president, Droupadi Murmu, was a sign of strength, resiliency, and hope for Afghan women.
Mamundzay applauded India's efforts to empower women and stated that the emergence of the country's new president, Droupadi Murmu, was a sign of strength, resiliency, and hope for Afghan women.
"Despite all this, the news of a new female President is a ray of hope, resilience and strength to the women of my country. The election of the new President in India is certainly celebrated by many Afghans, especially by Afghan women," tweeted the Afghan envoy.
"Despite all this, the news of a new female President is a ray of hope, resilience and strength to the women of my country. The election of the new President in India is certainly celebrated by many Afghans, especially by Afghan women," tweeted the Afghan envoy.
Murmu is the youngest President of the country, who was born after India's independence. She is also the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest constitutional post in the country and the second woman President of India.
Murmu is the youngest President of the country, who was born after India's independence. She is also the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest constitutional post in the country and the second woman President of India.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered her the oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered her the oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)