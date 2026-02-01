Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Amrit Udyan: Opening days, timings, ticket price, other details of Mughal Garden

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026. Formerly known as Mughal Garden, this world-renowned garden is set to mesmerise visitors this spring season with its spectacular collections of roses, tulips, herbal plants, extensive array of trees, shrubs and seasonal flowers and other exotic species. Nestled within the grounds of Rashtrapati Bhawan, Amrit Udyan provides visual feast every year.

When to visit Amrit Udyan? Blooming with key attractions like the Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Musical Fountain, the Amrit Udyan will open for public viewing from 3 February. It will remain open for nearly two-month period except for Mondays, which are maintenance days. It will also be closed on public holidays. This year the festival of Holi will be observed on 4 March. Visitors will not be allowed to enter after 5:00 PM even though the park closes at 6:00 PM.

“Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. The last shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station will be at 4.00 p.m,” Rashtrapati Bhavan press release states.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu receives credentials from US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Key details for 2026 visit Opening dates: 3 February to 31 March

Timings: 10:00 M to 6:00 PM

Closure days: Mondays, March 4 (Holi).

Main attractions: Bal Vatika, Plumeria Garden, Banyan Garden, Bonsai Garden, Babbling Brook, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

Ticket price Even though the entry to Amrit Udyan is free but visitors need to make mandatory online booking at the official website, https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Visitors need to book their slots in advance as the booking window for a particular day will close at 10:00 AM on the previous day.

Visitors do not need to carry water bottles as provision for drinking water will be made at various places along the public route. In addition to this, toilets and first aid/medical facilities will also be provided.

Items allowed inside Amrit Udyan Mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants. A total of four days in the month of March are reserved for special categories: