Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara Festival in Mysore

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara Festival in Mysore1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
NEW DELHI :The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills, Mysuru on Monday.
Addressing the gathering, the president extended her greetings to the people of Karnataka on the auspicious occasion of Mysuru Dasara.
The President said that the sages as well as people of our country have kept the Indian society connected for centuries through festivals. Festivals based on divine and human characters from Ramayana, Mahabharata, Puranas, history and folk-tales are celebrated all over the country. “There is diversity as well as uniformity in these festivals. Mysuru Dussehra is also a festival of pride for Indian culture."
Addressing the developmental journey of the state, she noted that during the financial year 2021-22, Karnataka attracted 53 per cent of the total foreign direct investment in the hardware and software sector. “Bangalore is considered to be the top start-up-hub of India. According to NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Goals - India Index 2020-21, Karnataka ranks first in the country in the Innovation Index."
The President added that Karnataka has achieved the target of 100 per cent enrolment in primary education. It has also achieved the target of 100 per cent connectivity under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana'.
Later in the day, the President attended a felicitation function ‘Poura Sanmana’ organized by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali. In the next engagement, she inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad at Dharwad.
