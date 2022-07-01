Droupadi Murmu's chances are better: Mamata Banerjee

BJP didn't discuss with us before announcing their candidate for Presidential elections. They should've taken our suggestions...then we could've considered: The West Bengal CM said
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that it is clear that NDA's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu has better chances of winning the polls, especially after the outcome of the Maharashtra political turmoil.
Maharashtra's political crisis saw rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde become the chief minister of the state after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post.
Maharashtra's BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took path as the deputy chief minister of the state after initially denying being a part of the Maharashtra government.
West Bengal Chief Minister has been vocal about the Opposition voices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the centre. She mentioned that the BJP had not discussed with the opposition before filing Droupadi Murmu for the presidential polls.
“BJP didn't discuss with us before announcing their candidate for Presidential elections. They should've taken our suggestions...then we could've considered", Mamata said on Friday.
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Droupadi Murmu will take on opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha for the upcoming 15th presidential election which is scheduled to happen on 18 July.
64-year-old Droupadi Murmu started her political career as a councilor, and later became the Vice-Chairperson of Rairangpur National Advisory Council. She was also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the BJD ruled the state with the BJP support.
If she wins the polls this time, Murmu will become India's first tribal president and the country's second woman president.
Murmu has a higher chance of being elected against Yashwant Sinha considering she is a woman and comes from a humble tribal background.
Murmu's selection by BJP as the presidential candidate is in line with NDA's thought process which picked Ramnath Kovind as its President face in 2017. Kovind hails from a small Koli community of Uttar Pradesh and became India's second Dalit President.
