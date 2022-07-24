Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in: 10 successive Indian presidents have taken oath on 25 July2 min read . 07:50 PM IST
Murmu will take the oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament followed by a 21-gun salute on Monday
President-elect Droupadi Murmu is set to take oath as the 15th president of India on 25 July.
She will take the oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament followed by a 21-gun salute.
With this, Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on 25 July since 1977.
Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on 25 July.
India's first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on 26 January 1950 – the day India became a Republic. In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962.
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on 13 May 1962 and was in office till 13 May 1967.
Two presidents – Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed – could not complete their tenures as they died in harness.
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on 25 July 1977. Since then, successive presidents including Giani Zail Singh, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, K R Narayanan, A P J Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind have taken oath on 25 July.
Murmu's oath-taking
Murmu will deliver an address after taking oath of office of the highest constitutional post.
Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.
Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.
On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.
Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She would become India's first tribal President.
She won the election by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president.
Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.
She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.
