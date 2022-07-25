Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India3 min read . 10:34 AM IST
- Droupadi Murmu has become India’s first tribal president and also the youngest to occupy the top post.
Droupadi Murmu takes oath of office as the 15th President of India on 25 July.
She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India
In her first first address as President at the Central Hall of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu said, “While Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility."
She also said that, “I am fortunate to have got this opportunity to serve during the 75th year of independence."
She also added that reaching the Presidential post is not personal achievement but an achievement of every poor in India.
“My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams," she said.
“I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India," President Droupadi Murmu said.
She further added, “Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams & capabilities of crores of women."
The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Central Hall of the Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of the office.
Earlier in the day, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat and also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan where she was welcomed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.
The former Jharkhand Governor marked a historic victory over Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the president polls on July 22.
The results for presidential election were declared on Thursday in which it was revealed that Murmu bagged 2,824 votes against her opponent Yashwant Sinha who only secured 1,877 votes. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling on July 18.
After the declaration of results, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in the national capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leaders heaped congratulatory messages on Murmu over her historic win. PM Modi said that she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, while Kovind wished her for the successful tenure in the highest office of the country.
In 1997, Murmu began her political career by joining the BJP and was first elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She was then became the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000 and later, sered as the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha’s vice president. In 2007, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA in the Odisha assembly and became the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015.
The term of former President Ram Nath Kovind came to an end on 24 July.
