Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha: India's 15th President to be announced today

India will get its 15th President today, July 21. The counting of votes to elect the new President will take place on Thursday at the Parliament House from 11 am onwards. This time, the contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Droupadi Murmu is seen to have a clear edge in the contest. Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}