‘Drug cartels don't respect borders’: India proposes BRICS virtual task force on narcotics

India has proposed a dedicated virtual working group to address evolving trends in narcotics trafficking at a two-day meeting of the heads of anti-drug agencies from BRICS member countries here.

Speaking at the inauguration of the meet, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director general Anurag Garg said the emergence of modern trafficking methods has turned drug menace into a global threat.

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"Emergence of modern, highly sophisticated methods of trafficking has turned what was once a localised problem into a hyper-connected global threat," he said.

The two-day meeting that ended Tuesday focused on three priority areas - combating synthetic drugs and precursor diversion, strengthening intelligence sharing and operational coordination, and capacity building and institutional cooperation.

BRICS Virtual Working Group Underlining the role of BRICS in addressing the challenge, Garg said, "I propose the establishment of a dedicated BRICS Virtual Working Group to address these rapidly evolving trends."

"This mechanism would serve as a vital platform to meet regularly, exchange real-time intelligence, analyse shifting trafficking patterns, and seamlessly coordinate joint law enforcement operations," he added.

Garg also stressed the need to build the capacity of frontline officers through specialised cross-border training initiatives and continuous sharing of best practices among member agencies.

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"Together, as an expanded BRICS family, we possess the collective strength to truly change the world and turn the vision of a drug-free society into a reality," the NCB DG added, as he highlighted the expansion of the bloc to become one of the greatest and most influential collaborations at the global level.

He also thanked the delegations for their contributions during the recent 8th BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group Meeting and said, "The consensus and strategic clarity forged last month have provided us with a robust framework to advance our high-level deliberations over the next two days."

Cautioning that the world today faces an aggressive narcotics landscape, Garg said, "The reality of 21st-century drug trafficking is stark. Criminal networks do not respect borders, they do not recognise sovereignty, and they do not wait for bureaucratic clearances."

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To defeat these syndicates, law enforcement agencies must operate with a level of agility, mutual trust and seamless, real-time cooperation that cuts through traditional barriers, he said.

"Enhanced collaboration is no longer just a policy choice; it is an absolute necessity for our collective survival," the NCB chief asserted.

To address emerging threats, specialised sessions targeting the exploitation of Darknet platforms and digital technologies, the alarming rise of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) and the critical need to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals have been planned for the meet, he said.

On India's fight against drugs, the top official asserted that an unyielding, comprehensive Zero-Tolerance Policy against narcotics has been institutionalised.

For India, 'zero tolerance' means the complete disruption of trafficking networks, financial starvation of drug syndicates through asset forfeiture and the seamless integration of our state, national and international intelligence agencies under a unified Whole-of-Government approach, he said.

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Garg also underlined the country's restorative attitude towards victims of drug abuse by rejecting the view that addiction is a simple law-and-order failure.

"In its place, we have established a futuristic model centered on harm reduction and holistic recovery, recognising victims as citizens who must be guided back to a productive life. By anchoring high-tech law enforcement alongside community-based healing, we are not just disrupting the drug trade; we are healing our social fabric and securing the future of our youth," he maintained.

The BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The grouping has emerged as an influential bloc, bringing together 11 major emerging economies that account for around 49.5 per cent of the world's population, about 40 per cent of global GDP and nearly 26 per cent of global trade.

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(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways The establishment of a BRICS Virtual Working Group aims to enhance real-time intelligence sharing and joint operations against drug trafficking.

India's holistic approach addresses not just enforcement but also rehabilitation for victims, redefining addiction as a social challenge rather than merely a legal issue.

Collaboration among BRICS nations is essential to combat the increasingly sophisticated and interconnected nature of modern drug trafficking.

BRICSNews Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home ‘Drug cartels don't respect borders’: India proposes BRICS virtual task force on narcotics