Drug probe: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been conducting raids at several places in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Monday. This comes just two days after the agency arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drug case.

Raids are being conducted in Bandra and Juhu areas in Mumbai, the agency reported citing sources.

On Saturday, the NCB arrested actor Armaan Kohli and booked him under Sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Kohli was arrested by Mumbai unit of NCB following raid at his residence in suburban Andheri, where the central probing agency allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug.

According to the report, the actor was found in an inebriated condition At the time of his arrest. "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," said NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede was quoted as saying by ANI.

Along with this, NCB also arrested an alleged drug paddler named Ajay Raju Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli, Mumbai and recovered 25 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs from him.

The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli's name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house.

