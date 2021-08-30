Drug case: After Armaan Kohli's arrest, NCB raids several places in Mumbai

According to the report, the actor was found in an inebriated condition At the time of his arrest. "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," said NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede was quoted as saying by ANI.

