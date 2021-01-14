Drug case: Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to NCB custody till 18 Jan

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drug case, has been sent to the NCB custody till 18 January.

Earlier today, he was taken for a medical check-up after which he was produced before a court in Mumbai.

Sameer was called to the NCB office for questioning at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai on Wednesday. After several hours of questioning, he was taken into custody.

Multiple teams of the anti-drugs bureau, who are probing the drug case, also conducted raids in Mumbai last night.

Taking to Twitter, Malik said, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."

Sameer was summoned by the NCB after an alleged online transaction of ₹20,000 between him and one of the accused was found.

The NCB, on 9 January, seized 200 kilograms of marijuana and arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar and two sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra. The transaction was between Khan and Sejnani, though NCB officials have not revealed the nature of the transaction, as per reports.

Recently, Mumbai's renowned 'Muchhad Paanwala' was also arrested in connection with the drug case. Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB in Mumbai, regarding the same case.

The NCB initiated the probe after WhatsApp chats of Bollywood celebrities surfaced soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on 14 June. The agency has questioned a number of Bollywood celebrities and arrested dozens of drug suppliers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via