Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), wrote to the city's police commissioner seeking protection from alleged conspiracy of legal action “being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Wankhede is at the centre of controversy involving drug bust aboard a cruise involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

In his single-page letter addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Wankhede stated he came to know that some “precipitate legal action" for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.

He further mentioned that Deputy Director General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the said matter to the Director General (DG) of NCB for necessary action.

Without taking names, Wankhede, an IRS officer of the 2008 batch, claimed the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

He requested the police commissioner to ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him falsely with ulterior motives.

