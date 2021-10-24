This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wankhede requested the Mumbai police commissioner to ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him falsely with ulterior motives
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), wrote to the city's police commissioner seeking protection from alleged conspiracy of legal action “being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Wankhede is at the centre of controversy involving drug bust aboard a cruise involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), wrote to the city's police commissioner seeking protection from alleged conspiracy of legal action “being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue. Wankhede is at the centre of controversy involving drug bust aboard a cruise involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
In his single-page letter addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Wankhede stated he came to know that some “precipitate legal action" for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.
In his single-page letter addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Wankhede stated he came to know that some “precipitate legal action" for falsely implicating him is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. N. 94/2021.