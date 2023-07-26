Drug firms move ministry over FDC ban, seek time to sell stock

Drug firms move ministry over FDC ban, seek time to sell stock1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:33 PM IST
FDC drugs, which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio, were recently baned by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).
New Delhi: The Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association has presented its case to the top drug regulator, urging a re-evaluation of the ban on 14 fixed dose combination drugs (FDC), besides granting a grace period for liquidating existing inventory.
