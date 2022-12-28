Drug Inspection Drive: Show cause notice sent to some Himachal's Pharma firms

Drug inspection drive: The recent controversy involving Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s cough syrup, which was linked to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia, sparked concerns about the quality of Indian drugs.
The Union health ministry has started a ‘drug inspection drive’ to unearth the problems like infringement of trademarks, buying raw material without invoices, selling drugs without bills, quality issues, manufacturing fake medicines, etc.
The campaign follows several reports of the sale of spurious and substandard medicines. The recent controversy involving Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s cough syrup, which was linked to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia, sparked concerns about the quality of Indian drugs.
The union health ministry on Tuesday said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has started conducting joint inspections of drug manufacturing units along with state drugs control administration as per a risk-based approach.
A total of six teams have been formed to conduct the audits and inspection at Indian drugs manufacturing units, according to News18 reports.
Himachal Pradesh has raided more than 12 drug manufacturing units so far, of which some companies have been sent show cause notices, and manufacturing has been completely suspended at one unit, as per News18 reports. Some organisations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also flouted the drug manufacturing norms.
Preventing the distribution of subpar drugs is crucial to maintaining India’s reputation as the “pharmacy of the world". India has seen drug exports more than double to $24.5 billion in the past decade.
The deaths in Gambia dented India’s reputation, although India asserted that the drugs produced by Maiden were not responsible. However, a Gambian parliamentary panel recently said that Maiden’s cough syrup was responsible for the deaths of the children due to acute kidney injury.
An action plan for nationwide inspection of manufacturing units which are identified to be at risk of making drugs classed as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), adulterated or spurious was prepared prior to carrying out inspections.
The Drugs Control Administration is required to ensure that manufacturing units comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules thereunder, especially the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
