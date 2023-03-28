Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Drug licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing poor quality medicines

Drug licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing poor quality medicines

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST Livemint
Drug licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing poor quality meds

Decision came following inspection by state and central regulators

Centre on Monday cancelled licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing spurious medicines. The decision came after inspections by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 companies across 20 States. 

Centre on Monday cancelled licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing spurious medicines. The decision came after inspections by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 companies across 20 States. 

Official sources told ANI, a huge crackdown is underway on pharma companies across the country related to the manufacturing of spurious medicine. 

Official sources told ANI, a huge crackdown is underway on pharma companies across the country related to the manufacturing of spurious medicine. 

As per the official, action were taken against 70 companies in Himachal Pradesh and 45 in Uttarakhand and 23 in Madhya Pradesh during the crackdown on companies manufacturing spurious medicines.

As per the official, action were taken against 70 companies in Himachal Pradesh and 45 in Uttarakhand and 23 in Madhya Pradesh during the crackdown on companies manufacturing spurious medicines.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP