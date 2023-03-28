Drug licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing poor quality meds

Drug licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing poor quality medicines1 min read . 06:28 PM IST
Decision came following inspection by state and central regulators
Centre on Monday cancelled licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing spurious medicines. The decision came after inspections by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 companies across 20 States.
Official sources told ANI, a huge crackdown is underway on pharma companies across the country related to the manufacturing of spurious medicine.
As per the official, action were taken against 70 companies in Himachal Pradesh and 45 in Uttarakhand and 23 in Madhya Pradesh during the crackdown on companies manufacturing spurious medicines.
