Drug makers association to sensitise pharma firms on incentives to doctors

IDMA has always felt that something which is very less in value, especially anything small in less than ₹1000, which cannot affect a doctor’s opinion should be allowed
NEW DELHI: The Indian Drug Manufacturer Association (IDMA) has been conducting sensitisation programmes for its member pharmaceutical companies on offering of incentives to doctors, its secretary general Daara Patel said in an interview to Mint. Patel, however, declined to comment on the Dolo 650 controversy, saying that the matter is sub judice.
Edited excerpts:
Do you think incentivisation of doctors by pharma companies is right or wrong?
Incentivising is wrong. But IDMA has always felt that something which is very less in value, especially anything small in less than ₹1000, which cannot affect a doctor’s opinion should be allowed. It’s like a product recall methodology. You can offer small gifts like pens, monograms with product names that help in brand recall but that is not influencing the opinion of a doctor.
Do you think that the pharma industry has been moving doctors in deciding what product/medicine would be in the market at large?
I don’t think that doctors can be influenced. There could be one odd case. But by and large, good doctors practice for long-time care for patients and will not risk their reputation by indulging in such practice.
What lessons have pharma companies learnt from the present Dolo controversy?
I will not comment on it because the matter is sub judice.