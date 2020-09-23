Drug patents: balancing innovation and access

Big pharma companies pour in billions of dollars in making new drugs. The patent system protects these drugs from being replicated by generic producers for some years. Making that patent period longer boosts innovation, but it also delays access to cheaper medicine. Does an optimal policy solution exist to balance both?

A working paper by researcher Olena Izhak and others suggests that pharmaceutical patents should be made shorter in duration but broader in scope. Such a policy would allow companies to recover their research and development expenses and make profits without stalling the availability of generic drugs in the market for too long, the authors say.

Shorter patents are those that last for lesser time, and broader scope generally means product patents are preferred over method patents.

To find the optimal solution, the researchers study the impact of two patent law reforms in the US from the 1990s. They also use data from drug patents listed with the US Food and Drug Administration from 2001-2013 and applications by generic manufacturers seeking rights to produce the drug even before the patent expires. Generic medicine firms can do so, unless they are shown to be infringing upon the patent claims.

The study finds that longer-lived patents witnessed a higher rate of successful challenge by generic drug producers. However, increasing the patent scope saw a lower rate of successful challenge.

While the authors assert that longer patents are an inefficient policy intervention, they concede that broadening the scope of a patent claim would be an “awkward" policy measure. Hence, they suggest longer exclusivity periods as compensation for shorter patent lengths. This means manufacturers can be given exclusive market and data rights for a longer period than they get now.

Also read: Optimal Patent Policy for Pharmaceutical Industry

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via