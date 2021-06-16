Drug price watchdog orders producers to slash prices of Covid related drugs

Drug price watchdog National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has ordered companies making key drugs and medical devices used in the treatment of coronavirus disease to immediately slash their prices to pass on the benefit of tax rate cut on these to consumers.

NPPA said in an order that since drug prices are inclusive of taxes, producers and marketing firms should lower the maximum retail price, taking into account the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut announced last Saturday.

In the case of supplies that have already left factory premises, there is no need to re-sticker the price on the package, but producers have to ensure compliance with the new lower price at the retail level by sending a revised price list.

The government had last week lowered the GST on Tocilizumab used in treating inflammatory and autoimmune conditions and anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B to zero from 5% and anti-viral injection Remdesivir and blood thinner Heparin to 5% from 12% earlier. The tax cuts covered 18 classes of items including medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators. NPPA’s order is addressed to both pharmaceutical companies as well as medical device makers.

Trade body All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has advised its members to correct all MRP as per the new GST structure and as ordered by the NPPA.

“We have requested all pharmaceutical companies manufacturing Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Heparin, Amphotericin B to send us the new prices urgently so that we can inform the trade to follow the gazette notification of government," said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, AIOCD.

NPPA mandated pharmaceutical manufacturers and marketing companies to pass on GST rationalization benefits on COVID items, including oxygen concentrators, said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at chartered accountants firm AMRG & Associates. “In case of unsold stocks in the market, manufacturers are made liable to ensure that prices are reduced by every retailer with immediate effect irrespective of the old MRP tags. Large stockists of the Covid items would experience temporary accumulation of tax credit proportionate to the unsold stocks, said Mohan.

In India, Remdesivir is manufactured by seven companies including Hetero Drugs, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Zydus Cadila through a voluntary licence issued by Gilead Sciences. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also makes the drug in partnership with Syngene International Ltd.

Earlier in April, the demand for Remdesivir, used for moderate to severe covid, had surged exponentially leading to an increase in black-marketing.

However, the government recently said Remdesivir is to be used only in select moderate/ severe hospitalised Covid - 19 patients on supplemental oxygen as it is a reserve drug approved under emergency use authorization only based on limited scientific evidence globally.

Bharat Serums and Vaccine, Wockhardt, Abbott Healthcare, United Biotech, and Cipla are among the manufacturers of amphotericin B, according to NPPA. Demand for amphotericin B has seen an increase over the last few weeks owing to an increase in cases of mucormycosis, also called black fungus, a rare infection seen in some patients who are on medication for covid-19 or have recovered from it. The government has recently asked the manufactures to increase the production of the drug considering rising cases of black fungus.

Tocilizumab is imported from Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company Roche and distributed and marketed in India by Cipla under the brand Actemra. India continues to face a shortage of the drug which is administered in the ICU to covid-19 patients. Tocilizumab costs anywhere between ₹40,000 – ₹50,000 for a single dose in India. The drug has been repurposed to severe covid-19 patients. The immune-suppressing drug, commonly used for rheumatoid arthritis calms the inflammatory storm in the respiratory system.

