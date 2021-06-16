Drug price watchdog orders producers to slash prices of Covid related drugs

Bharat Serums and Vaccine, Wockhardt, Abbott Healthcare, United Biotech, and Cipla are among the manufacturers of amphotericin B, according to NPPA. Demand for amphotericin B has seen an increase over the last few weeks owing to an increase in cases of mucormycosis, also called black fungus, a rare infection seen in some patients who are on medication for covid-19 or have recovered from it. The government has recently asked the manufactures to increase the production of the drug considering rising cases of black fungus.