Drug pricing regulator fixes retail prices of 84 drug formulations. Details here

In an exercise of the powers conferred by the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the NPPA has fixed the retail prices of the medications, the regulator said in a notification.
The retail prices of 84 essential drug formulations has been fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), including those used for treatment of diabetes, headache and high blood pressure.
Apart from this, the regulator body has also fixed the prices of formulations indicated to reduce increased cholesterol and triglycerides levels, among others.
As per the order, a single tablet of Voglibose and (SR) Metformin Hydrochloride will cost ₹10.47, excluding GST.
Similarly, the price of Paracetamol and Caffeine has been fixed at ₹2.88 per tablet. Besides, the price of one Rosuvastatin Aspirin and Clopidogrel capsule has been fixed at ₹13.91.
In a separate notification, NPPA said it has extended the revised ceiling price of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation (medicinal gas) till September 30 this year.
The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.
The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs.
Earlier in April, the regulator had also announced the price hike of 800 essential drugs and medicines by 10.7%. The drugs which were included in the National Essential List of Medicine (NELM) such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, ear-nose and throat medicines, antiseptics, painkillers, gastrointestinal medicines and antifungal medicines were among those who saw a sharp increase in their prices.
On 16 April, it had also fixed the retail prices of 23 drug formulations, including those used for the treatment of blood pressure and other heart-related complications, seizures, fever, diabetes, and bacterial infection.
