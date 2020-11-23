A Special NDPS court in Mumbai Monday granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbhachiya, who were arrested after seizure of drugs from their house in Mumbai.

The magistrates court granted bail to the couple on a bond of ₹15,000 each.

Bharti Singh as arrested on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while her husband was taken into custody on Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

The couple was produced before a magistrates court here Sunday afternoon.

"The court remanded both the accused to judicial custody till December 4", NCB prosecutor Atul Sarpande had told new agency PTI..

The couple filed bail pleas through advocate Ayaz Khan soon after being remanded to judicial custody. The magistrate's court would hear the bail pleas on November 23.

The NCB sought Limbachiyas custody for questioning but did not seek Singhs custody and told the court that she may be sent to judicial custody.

The NCB recovered 86.5 gm ganja during the search at the couple's residence and office.

This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and a few other accused were granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October. Showik's bail plea was rejected by the High Court.

