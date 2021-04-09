Drug regulator seeks more data from Dr.Reddy's on Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

An expert panel asked the company to submit a comparative analysis of late-stage immunogenicity data from both its Indian studies and an ongoing Russian study

An expert panel of India's drug regulator on Friday sought additional data from drugmaker Dr.Reddy's Laboratories on its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine trial, in its second such request after an initial evaluation in February.

Dr.Reddy's has been conducting small clinical trials with Sputnik V in India under a deal with Russia's wealth fund. Several Indian companies have signed deals to produce and supply over half a billion doses of the vaccine.

