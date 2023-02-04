Drug regulatory body takes eye drop samples from pharma firm linked to US deaths
After a Chennai-based pharmaceutical company was flagged by US authorities over lethal contamination in the eye drops, members of Tamil Nadu's Drug Controller and Central Drug Control Authority conducted a late-night inspection of manufacturing premises of Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited, sources said.
