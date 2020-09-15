Drug scandal may further delay Bollywood recovery

“The challenge really for Bollywood, as it has always been, will be to get people to come to theatres," said Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and CEO of Yuvaa Originals, a Mumbai-based youth media, research and impact organisation who has worked with several companies like MTV and Yash Raj Films in the past. He said that after the pandemic, it will be tough to get people, who have gotten used to the comfort of watching new films and series at home, to brave the traffic, reach theatres, buy expensive tickets, popcorn and drinks, sit for three-hours with the interruption of ads and intervals and pay for dinner afterwards. It’s a huge investment of time, money and energy, Taneja said.