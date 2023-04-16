Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot at and killed on 15 April, Saturday by three shooter on camera while the duo was being being taken for medical checkup in Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that the assailants ‘wanted to become famous’ by killing the gangster. The assailants have surrendered to the police after they shot and killed the sibling duo on spot.

Here is what we know about the assailants so far

-The three accused -- Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj -- have criminal antecedents, and their families have distanced themselves from them

-Lovelesh Tewari, was termed a ‘drug addict’ by his father. He was jailed earlier as well. His father told the media that the family has nothing to do with him. "He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of the actions of Lovelesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here, and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years." Yagya Tiwari, Lovelesh's father, said.

"He doesn't work. We have four children. We have nothing to say about this," Yagya Tiwari added. Lovelesh was shot in the leg during cross firing by his co-accused, and is being treated at a Prayagraj hospital.

-Mohit, also known as Sunny, has 14 cases registered against him, and has been on the run. He has been since declared a history-sheeter. His father had died, and he left home after selling off his share of the ancestral property. Sunny hasn't visited his family, his mother and brother, for over five years now. His brother runs a tea stall.

-"He used to wander around and did no work. We live separately and don't know how he became a criminal. We have no idea about the incident," Pintu Singh, brother of shooter Sunny Singh, said.

-The third accused, Arun Maurya, had left home as a child. His name appeared in connection with the murder of a policeman on a train in 2010, NDTV reported. He worked at a factory in Delhi.

-The three were staying at a lodge in Prayagraj, for 48 hours before they conducted the murder.

-The accused told the police during questioning that they wanted to become notorious criminals, which is why they murdered Atiq and his brother. "We wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf with the aim of completely wiping off the Atiq-Ashraf gang and making a name for ourselves," the FIR quoted the arrested assailants as telling the police.

-"The moment we received an update about Atiq and Ashraf being taken into police custody, we planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blending with the crowd," the FIR quoted their confession.

-Police said the three assailants had joined the group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from the two gangsters. The men suddenly dropped their camera and whipped out the arms, they said. They were carrying three fake media identity cards, a camera, and a mic.