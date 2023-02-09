Drug exports to Russia till December slip marginally 

Priyanka Sharma & Ravi Dutta Mishra
New Delhi: Amid rising Russian demand for drugs and other pharma items amid the Ukraine war, Indian and Russian officials met last December to discuss trade issues in the pharma sector, the Lok Sabha was informed.
The India-Russia Sub-Group on elimination of barriers and restrictions in trade, economic and investment spheres met on 22 December.
India’s pharma exports to Russia declined marginally to $442.23 million between April to December last year compared to $476.03 million during the comparable period in the previous year. Meanwhile the rupee settlement mechanism continues to face challenges. Russian non-oil merchandise imports from April-December compared with a year ago jumped over 400% but India’s exports have declined.
Anupriya Patel, minister of state in the commerce and industry told Parliament that combined Indian drugs and pharmaceutical exports to all countries grew from $24.4 billion in 2020-21 to nearly $24.6 billion in 2021-22.
She said the government has taken major steps to tap the potential in Russia and other countries for export of drugs and medical devices.
“Pharmaceutical products and medical devices have been covered under RoDTEP Scheme (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) with effect from 15 December 2022 under which the duties/taxes/ levies paid by the exporters at the Central, state and local levels, that were not being rebated/refunded so far, will be refunded/rebated thus enhancing the export competitiveness of pharmaceutical industry."
