Drugmakers come together to modernize India's pharma infrastructure

“If you see (covid-19 drugs) favipiravir or remdesivir, so many people can’t even know where you can get them. The entire supply chain between distributors, stockists and chemists is very scattered...The tracking mechanism will allow a chemist to tell the patient where he can find the medicine if he is out of stock. It will also allow a distributor to recognize batches that may be about to expire and send it to chemists so that the medicine is consumed and there is no wastage," Girish Vanvari, founder of Transaction Square, said. Transaction Square managed the ABCD Technologies transaction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}