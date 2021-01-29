Drugmakers set up vaccine lines

Gland Pharma last week became the latest pharmaceutical firm to announce its entry into vaccines. The Fosun Pharma-promoted firm said it would set up a fill-and-finish plant to bottle 40 million doses of covid-19 vaccines annually and may scale it up if it sees strong demand.

Occasionally, vaccine manufacturers use third parties to fill and finish their vaccines.

For now, Gland Pharma is repurposing its existing fill-finish lines that were used to fill vials for injectable drugs. But it may also consider producing vaccines if it finds value in the business, managing director and chief executive officer Srinivas Sadu told investors in a conference call.

“Currently, we want to focus on covid vaccines, and moving forward we will see, because right now we are not experts in it. For now, we just want to do the filling, and once the opportunity comes we will see if we really want to expand into the vaccine business or get into biosimilar filling because the line can also be used for that," Sadu said.

Sadu said Gland Pharma is in active talks with two vaccine companies, which he did not name, and has offered them their capacity to fill and finish 40 million vials annually.

Two firms have already gone in for manufacturing vaccines—Aurobindo Pharma and Hetero Biopharma. While Hetero is repurposing its biopharma manufacturing lines to produce 100 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine annually, Aurobindo has much bigger plans. Having acquired certain research and development assets of US-based Profectus BioSciences Inc., in February last year, Aurobindo has spun them into a subsidiary—Auro Vaccines LLC. One of the technologies that the company got through the acquisition, called VesiculoVax, is now being used to develop a covid-19 vaccine.

The firm has also signed a pact with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in which the parent firm Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialization of three vaccine candidates that are being developed by CSIR-run institutes in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata. To make all these vaccines, Aurobindo plans to set up a facility by May to produce 480 million doses annually. The capacity is primarily for viral vaccines, but it can also make bacterial vaccines. There are also plans to produce other jabs that will be developed by Auro Vaccines.

Wockhardt chairman Habil Khorakiwala also spoke about plans to make vaccines in December. The drugmaker is in talks with several unnamed global vaccine developers. The company can manufacture the drug products for vaccines as well as fill-and-finish doses at a facility in Aurangabad, but this can happen only after the company signs a pact with a vaccine developer and gets the technology, a company official said, on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Hetero declined to comment on whether the company plans to expand capacity for vaccine manufacturing.

The market for covid vaccines in India alone over may hit $6 billion over three years, a report by Sanford C. Bernstein India Pvt. Ltd said.

“For many firms, developing vaccines will be relatively easier than developing drugs. In drugs, they have to spread a wider net to find which molecule can work against which disease and then conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials. For vaccines, they already know the pathogen and its antigen, and development can start from there using different platforms like inactivated or live attenuated virus and so on," an analyst said.

