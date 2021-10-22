Mumbai drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned for the second day by the NCB, left from the agency office after being questioned for over four hours in cruise drug bust case. She along with her father Chunky Panday today arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai office after the probe agency summoned her for questioning in connection with the ongoing drug case.

Panday was summoned by the NCB on Thursday as well. During the questioning on Thursday, she denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs.

Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs, news agency ANI reported citing NCB sources.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," they added.

Ananya was summoned in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon was issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile.

The NCB sources told the news agency that the chats recovered from the mobile of Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case and lodged in jail, revealed that Ananya supplied drugs to Aryan thrice.

"The name of Ananya Panday has come up in a chat which reveals she supplied weed to Aryan thrice including one at a popular get-together. We have seized both phones of Ananya Panday, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she purchased a few months ago. The phones have been seized to check evidence tampering," NCB sources told ANI.

