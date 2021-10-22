Mumbai drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned for the second day by the NCB, left from the agency office after being questioned for over four hours in cruise drug bust case. She along with her father Chunky Panday today arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai office after the probe agency summoned her for questioning in connection with the ongoing drug case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}