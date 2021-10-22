Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Drugs case: Ananya Panday to appear before NCB again today

Drugs case: Ananya Panday to appear before NCB again today

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Livemint

The actor reached the NCB office along with her father Chunky Panday on Thursday 

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) once again for questioning on Friday at 11 am in Mumbai after being summoned by the probe agency on Thursday.

The actor had reached the NCB office along with her father Chunky Panday on Thursday.

A team of NCB was also seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai and she was summoned by the probe agency to appear before it at 2 pm yesterday.

Earlier another team of NCB officials also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to collect documents related to his son Aryan Khan.

The actor also visited his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26. 

