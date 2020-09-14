Home >News >India >Drugs case: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi remanded to 14-day judicial custody
Accused in drug case actress Ragini Dwivedi brought to K.C. General Hospital for medical test in Bengaluru (ANI)
Accused in drug case actress Ragini Dwivedi brought to K.C. General Hospital for medical test in Bengaluru (ANI)

Drugs case: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Updated: 14 Sep 2020, 09:42 PM IST PTI

In its crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, police have so far arrested Dwivedi, Galrani, Khanna, former minister's son Aditya Alva, realtor Rahul and actor Niyaz

Bengaluru: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, arrested last week in the police crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, was on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a court here. She was among five others remanded for this period after their police remand ended.

The court also remanded another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and another person B K Ravishankar, to two days police custody. Police said the First Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) remanded Dwivedi, Prashant Ranka, Nigerian Luma Pepper alias Simon, Rahul and Niyaz Ahmed to 14 days judicial custody.

In its crackdown against drug abuse in the film industry, police have so far arrested Dwivedi, Galrani, Khanna, former minister's son Aditya Alva, realtor Rahul and actor Niyaz. While 14 people have been booked so far by the Central Crime Branch, seven have been apprehended. Police have intensified its drive after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru recently for storing and supplying high end drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

