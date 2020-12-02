Drugs case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik gets bail 3 months after arrest

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty 's brother Showik Chakraborty has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Showik was arrested three months back in drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail and released on October, nearly a month after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Both Rhea and Showik were arrested by the NCB in a drug probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Showik has been in jail since 4 September, while Rhea Chakraborty was given bail by the Bombay High Court on 7 October.

According to reports, Showik Chakraborty has appealed for bail several times in the past few times in special court and as well as in the Bombay HC, which got rejected.

The Mumbai court cited a recent apex court judgment, which said that statements or confessions before an NCB officer is not admissible evidence. Showik had approached the court for bail in the first week of November.

Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on 4 September after being questioned by the anti-drugs bureau. Both of them were charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law.

The NCB had earlier said that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards, cash and other payment gateways for use by Rajput.

The anti-drugs bureau has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood, which came to the fore after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

