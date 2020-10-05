Drugs controller approves human trials for Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug

It was DART’s founding president Ravedeep Singh Anand’s personal experience that led to this research. “My son Karanveer had trouble climbing stairs, getting up or running. His paediatrician told us he has DMD and would be wheelchair-bound before becoming bedridden. I looked for help across the country but did not find any. I closed my business and immersed myself in DMD, working to understand the pathology of the disorder, the extent of research investment and the mechanisms for optimal care," he said.