Drugs for Covid, epilepsy, UTI fail quality tests; vigilance dept recommends halting supply to Delhi hospitals
The Directorate of Vigilance has recommended seizing drugs that failed quality tests, identifying and removing them from hospital stock, and ensuring clarity in procurement and supply.
Several life-saving drugs supplied to various government hospitals in Delhi have reportedly failed to pass quality tests. The list of medicines that have failed to match the mandatory quality standards includes steroids, anti-epilepsy medications, antibiotics, anti-hypertensive drugs, and even antacids.