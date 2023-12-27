Several life-saving drugs supplied to various government hospitals in Delhi have reportedly failed to pass quality tests. The list of medicines that have failed to match the mandatory quality standards includes steroids, anti-epilepsy medications, antibiotics, anti-hypertensive drugs, and even antacids.

Samples of these medicines were sent to government and private labs. Based on the test sample reports, the Vigilance Department of Delhi recommended immediate stoppage of their supply to Delhi government hospitals.

Also Read: Delhi fake medicine row: BJP demands Saurabh Bhardwaj's resignation, AAP leader says 'can't test them myself'

Out of 43 samples that were sent to government labs, three samples failed the test and 12 reports were pending. Further, out of another 43 samples sent to private labs, five samples failed, reported PTI, referring to the Vigilance Department report that was submitted to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Also Read: WHO flags 7 India-made syrups in its probe on contaminated medicine causing 300 deaths globally

The samples of sodium valproate, an important medicine for the management of epilepsy and seizures, were found spurious during the quality examination. The anti-epilepsy drug samples failed the tests at the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh, reported Indian Express.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs that "failed quality standard tests", as they have the potential to endanger the lives of patients in Delhi government hospitals.

Also Read: Delhi Police busts gang manufacturing fake pesticides, 4 held. Details here

List of drugs that failed to pass the quality test

From drugs that are used by a large section of the population like antacids and anti-hypertensives to the ones that are massively used for COVID-19 treatment, many crucial and life-saving medications failed the quality tests. They include:

-Cephalexin: Used for the treatment of lung and urinary tract infections (UTIs)

-Dexamethasone: Steroid for curing life-threatening inflammation in lungs, joints, and swelling in the body

-Amlodipine: To manage hypertension

-Levetiracetam: Used to treat epilepsy

-Pantoprazole: For the treatment of heartburn, acid reflux, and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD).

Also Read: Fake ITC documents: Noida police issues non-bailable warrant against 10 people for defrauding govt of ₹15000 crore

The Directorate of Vigilance has also asked the health secretary to ensure that no payments are made to firms for such drugs. "Now, in this context, you are requested to ensure that all such drugs which have failed the prescribed norms should be immediately quantified and seized as per the due process of law on war footing," PTI quoted an official communication to the health secretary dated December 24.

The letter also recommended the identification of these drugs and their removal from the stock of all hospitals. The letter also demanded clarity as to when these drugs were procured for supply.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!