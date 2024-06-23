While the issue of the Pune Porsche crash involving a juvenile is still raging, a video of youngsters allegedly taking drugs in a famous hotel has gone viral on social media platforms, leading to opposition leaders questioning the government over the law and order situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video that has gone viral, two youngsters were seen consuming 'drugs' in the washroom of the hotel located on Pune's Ferguson Road.

Last year, Pune was at the centre of drugs controversy after Lalit Patil, a wanted person in a multi-crore drug seizure case, escaped from the Sassoon General Hospital before being arrested in Bengaluru.

At the time of the incident, around 40 to 50 people were partying in the hotel beyond the time limit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Gill said that the main entry of the L3 bar was closed at 1.30am, and after that, the entry was given from the second gate.

So far, 5 persons have been detained and the process to seal the bar is underway and two bit-marshals of the police force have been suspended, said Gill.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have targeted Maharashtra government and Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai over the viral video.

Ravindra Dhangekar, the Congress MLA from Kasba constituency in Pune, said that children are being ruined in the name of filling pockets, and alleged that 'corrupt' officers are being shielded.

"A pub in Shivajinagar area remains open till 5am and videos of minors consuming drugs in that pub are going viral. Are the state excise officers sleeping when drugs in such large amounts are being consumed," asked Dhangekar.

In a post on X, the Congress MLA said that Shivajinagar has the most number of colleges and schools, and urged the minister to take action against the responsible officers.

"You still have a chance. Take action. Otherwise, you will lose your ministership…" said Dhangekar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also questioned who is the excise officer at the center of the drug connection in Pune for the last 8 months and not being investigated because of political blessing.

"Let alone investigation or suspension, but he is not even transferred?," claimed Andhare.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that the way videos of consumption of drugs are surfacing in Pune, it is very disappointing.

"Pune is slowly becoming a hub of the drug and liquor mafia, but the government isn't doing anything. What can we do about the Union Home Minister, who is busy breaking up the parties? I request him to save Pune," Dubey told PTI.

Excise Minister has ordered an inquiry into the entire matter.

Suspend inspector: Murlidhar Mohol Pune MP and Minister of State (Mos) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that he had spoken to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and instructed him to immediately suspend inspectors from the police station in the limits where the incident took place.

Terming it a serious matter, Mohol, who is also a former Pune Mayor, said that instructions have also been given to take strict action against the operator and owner of the concerned hotel.

“This type of behaviour, which defames Pune, will never be tolerated," added Mohol.

