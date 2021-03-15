OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Drugs probe: SC to hear NCB plea against grant of bail to Rhea Chakraborty on 18 March

The Supreme Court is set to hear Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) please against grant of bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a case related to drugs angle in the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput last year on 18 March, 2021.

NCB moved SC against Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Currently, Rhea is put on bail with conditions. She was earlier asked to submit a 1 lakh bond and told not leave the country without the court's permission.


Last week, the NCB filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Mumbai, naming 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

The over 11,700-page charge-sheet, detailing drugs seizures, collection of various evidences and investigation done so far, was filed before the special court set up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Out of the total accused, eight are still in judicial custody, while the rest, including the brother-sister duo, have been granted bail, the NCB said.

Further investigation is continuing in respect of several other known and unknown persons, the apex drug law enforcement agency said.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year.

The central agency last week filed a charge-sheet in the case before a special court in Mumbai.

The NCB started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs.

It had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

