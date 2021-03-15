Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Drugs probe: SC to hear NCB plea against grant of bail to Rhea Chakraborty on 18 March

Drugs probe: SC to hear NCB plea against grant of bail to Rhea Chakraborty on 18 March

Rhea Chakraborty
1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • NCB moved SC against Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty
  • Currently, Rhea is put on bail with conditions. She was earlier asked to submit a 1 lakh bond and told not leave the country without the court's permission

The Supreme Court is set to hear Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) please against grant of bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a case related to drugs angle in the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput last year on 18 March, 2021.

The Supreme Court is set to hear Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) please against grant of bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a case related to drugs angle in the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput last year on 18 March, 2021.

NCB moved SC against Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Some areas in Delhi might face water shortage from tomorrow. Details here

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST

Gujarat: 3 receive Covid vaccination certificates without getting jabs

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

2008 Batla House encounter case: Delhi Court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST

Mumbai: BMC files FIR against actor for flouting Covid norms despite testing positive

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST

NCB moved SC against Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Some areas in Delhi might face water shortage from tomorrow. Details here

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST

Gujarat: 3 receive Covid vaccination certificates without getting jabs

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

2008 Batla House encounter case: Delhi Court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST

Mumbai: BMC files FIR against actor for flouting Covid norms despite testing positive

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Currently, Rhea is put on bail with conditions. She was earlier asked to submit a 1 lakh bond and told not leave the country without the court's permission.

Last week, the NCB filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Mumbai, naming 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

The over 11,700-page charge-sheet, detailing drugs seizures, collection of various evidences and investigation done so far, was filed before the special court set up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Out of the total accused, eight are still in judicial custody, while the rest, including the brother-sister duo, have been granted bail, the NCB said.

Further investigation is continuing in respect of several other known and unknown persons, the apex drug law enforcement agency said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year.

The central agency last week filed a charge-sheet in the case before a special court in Mumbai.

The NCB started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs.

It had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.