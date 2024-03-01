Drugs regulator plans standards overhaul in India
CDSCO has updated guidelines on biological products such as vaccines, biological, and recombinant DNA products that are in tune with the guidelines from WHO and the regulators in other countries
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: With the Indian pharmaceutical industry increasingly coming under the scanner globally, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is conducting a major exercise for improving the quality, safety and efficacy of biological products.
