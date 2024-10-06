In Madhya Pradesh, authorities have seized MD drug and its raw materials valued at ₹1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The joint operation was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, he said in a post on X.

"Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1814 crores!," Sanghavi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society," he said.

The minister said the dedication of the law enforcement agencies is truly commendable.