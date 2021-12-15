The Bombay High Court on Wednesday exempted Aryan Khan from his weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in Mumbai in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

However, the court directed Aryan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, to appear before Delhi SIT whenever summoned.

"The applicant (Aryan) shall attend the office of NCB Delhi as and when directed by the agency, provided the NCB issues a 72-hour notice to the applicant," said the court.

A single bench of Justice NW Sambre also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required him to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai.

"The applicant need not submit his itinerary if he is travelling to Delhi for recording his statement. He shall submit his itinerary to the NCB in case of any other travel outside Mumbai," Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the HC on 28 October. One of the conditions imposed on him was that he should appear before the NCB's south Mumbai office every Friday to mark his presence.

The 23-year-old last week filed an application seeking waiver of this condition on the ground that the case is now being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB's Delhi office.

"The NCB's Mumbai office has now nothing to do with the case. My client (Aryan) has been cooperating with the probe and has, in fact, also appeared before the SIT probing the case and recorded his statement," Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai argued.

He said Aryan Khan has no hesitation to appear before the NCB's SIT at Delhi as and when summons are issued to him.

NCB's advocate Shreeram Shirsat told the court that the agency does not have any objection to the modification.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on 3 October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

